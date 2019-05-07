× Latter-day Saint leaders announce specific location for temple in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a specific location for their temple in Saratoga Springs.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the temple will be built in the new Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive.

The plans are for a three-story structure over an approximate 87,000 square feet. A meetinghouse on 21,000 square feet will be built adjacent to the new temple.

Plans for the full site, including landscaping, parking and utilities, have been filed. The site is 22.7 acres in total.

The specific designs for the temple itself are still being developed and will be released at a later time. The date for a ground breaking has not been set.

There are 17 Latter-day Saint temples currently operating in Utah. In addition to Saratoga Springs, temples have been announced in Layton, Washington County and the Tooele Valley.