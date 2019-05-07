3 DIY projects parents and kids can do together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Mother's Day, Monica Alters of Sookee Designs stopped by to show us the following projects parents can do with their kids.

1. Hair Scrunchies - do it yourself. They are super popular right now for junior high girls. Recommended age: Tween and teens

2. Paper Plate yarn art - Great way for your kids to learn how to thread and sew. Using a large hook and yarn. Recommend age: all

3. Freezer Pop Holder - do your kids love to eat frozen treats, but complain about how cold their hands get? You can make these easy, reusable holders that keep their hands warm and their treats cool. Recommended age: Tweens and teens to make them, everyone can use them.

Follow Monica on Instagram or Facebook, and online at sookeedesigns.com.