You can start your culinary career at UVU

Chef Todd Leonard from Utah Valley University's Culinary Arts Institute says your culinary career can start now because fall registration is open!

UVU has three brand new kitchens that offer a world-class culinary cooking experience!

Chef Todd joined us with a recipe that's an example of what students can learn at UVU.

Spring Duck with Cherries and Peas

12 grams Shallots

1 gram Garlic

1 gram Smoke powder -- divided

10 grams Foie gras

8 grams White wine

2 1/2 grams Egg white

1/2 gram Parsley

2 1/2 grams Chives -- divided

2/3 gram Thyme .7g -- divided

47 grams Cream

12 grams Black truffle

15 grams Duck liver

2 each Duck breasts -- trimmed

7 grams Spinach

50 grams Duck fat

Salt and pepper to taste -- Test sample of farce

4 slices Madeline's cured duck breasts

1 each shallot -- minced

1 cup dried tart cherries

1 cup port cooking wine

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar granulated

1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 3/4 cups veal glace or poultry

salt and pepper to taste

Sweat the shallots and cherries with some butter.

Add the sugar and deglaze with the port, reduce by half.

Add the vinegar and glace and reduce until nappe.

Add the salt and pepper to taste.

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove -- minced

4 onion -- small, dice

6 ounces fennel bulb -- small dice

4 ounces blanched bacon -- small dice

1 1/2 pounds peas -- fresh or frozen

salt and pepper -- to taste

4 fluid ounces chicken stock

Heat the olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Add the garlic, onion and fennel. Sauté until the vegetables are soft. Add the bacon and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the peas and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken stock and cook over low heat until almost no liquid remains and the peas are tender. Adjust the seasonings and serve hot.

For more information visit: uvu.edu.