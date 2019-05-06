Woman meets men who saved her when her Heber family cabin exploded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- Months after the Walker family cabin exploded in Heber, Lori Walker met the men who rescued her.

It's the first time all three rescuers have been together with Lori Walker, the woman they saved.

Walker stood on stage — a miracle in of itself -- and recognized the three men who pulled her from the rubble of their family cabin that exploded in February.

More than 700 people attended the community celebration that had video and musical presentations dedicated to Lori — she didn’t know about any of the presentations — and her rescuers. It had the crowd in tears.

An emotional night, especially for those were a part of the rescue.

"Glad to see her in person and it’s emotional," Nate Hammond said. "But she has the right attitude about all of this."

"Part of her story is her will to be a mom and see her kids grow up and the things she’s going to be able to do as a result of the rescue," Eric Staten said.

"I think she’s just going to continue to progress," Mark Pierce said. "She’s a strong lady with a strong will."

The healing process for Lori is still on going, but the family says they are grateful for the incredible outreach they have felt from everyone.