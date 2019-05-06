Winds gusting over 50 mph knock down power poles and lines in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Strong winds knocked down power poles and power lines in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

Winds gusted to over 50 mph, and some of the worst damage was in the area of 500 North and 2200 West.

"Some of them are all the way down, some of them are just kind of suspended by the wires," Officer Andy Leonard with the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

As of 9:30 p.m., the lines were still live and roads were closed in the area as Rocky Mountain Power crews worked to make repairs.

The Utah National Guard was called in to help direct traffic during rush hour traffic.