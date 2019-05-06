Ultra Runners: A Journey to the Edge of Human Endurance with Author Adharanand Finn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- WHY!!??

That's the question that comes to my mind when I hear about 100 mile runs.

Any running race longer than a marathon (26.2 miles) is considered an ultra run or an ultra race.

While it sounds downright insane to a lot of people, it's a genuine phenomenon with races through deserts, over mountains or just around and around the same track or city block.

And if you're like me, maybe there's a corner of your mind where you're intrigued with the idea of learning how far you can really go.

Adharanand Finn tried, and found out, and he shares his story.

