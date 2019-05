MORONI, Utah — The home of Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox’s grandmother burned to the ground in Moroni Monday.

The Lt. Governor tweeted about the fire, saying the cause is a suspected gas leak.

He said his 92-year-old grandmother had gone to live at a senior living facility a few months ago.

While he’s so grateful his grandmother wasn’t there, Cox said “it hurts our hearts to lose a place full of so many special memories.”