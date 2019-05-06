Rich’s Picks: Live at Eccles Theater & USANA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Rich's Picks brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City, there are great shows coming to Eccles Theater and USANA.

Live at the Eccles:

May 13 - New Jeff Hamilton Trio

May 22 - NEEDTOBREATHE

June 18 - David Gray

June 21 - Jim James and Claypool Lennon Delirium

June 22- RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles

August 10 - Indigo Girls with the Utah Symphony

September 15 - Deep Purple & "The Long Goodbye" tour (tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10am)

September 20 - Glen Hansard

September 21 - Kansas

September 24 - TOTO

October 8 - Clint Black

And then if you're looking for outdoor tunes at USANA:

August 20 - 311 & Dirty Heads

August 27 - DMB

August 30 - Heart & Joan Jett

August 31 - Sting and the Utah Symphony

September 2 - blink-182 & Lil Wayne

And before that there is a lot more music: Brad Paisley, Train/ Goo Goo Dolls, Summer Gods Tour 2019, "Loveloud Festival", Santana, Shinedown, Jon Bellion, The Knotfest, Mumford & Sons and so much more!

Keep track of all of it through: Live Nation Salt Lake City.