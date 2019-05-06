Provo neighborhood remembers 11-year-old bicycle victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — Dozens of people paid their respects to a young girl who died in a tragic accident last month.

11-year-old Ahadi Mukeshimana died when the bicycle she was riding veered into traffic in American Fork.

A candlelight vigil, Monday evening in the neighborhood where she lived, allowed family and friends to grieve.

“She was always by my side when I needed her,” said Faraja Musika, Ahadi’s 9-year-old sister. “She used to bring all the joy.”

Now that joy is gone.

Members of the community are rallying to support the girl’s family who came to the United States as refugees from Africa.

“They came to America for a better chance and a better life and instead of a happy place in America, they are having to say goodbye to their sister,” said Amanda Sexton, a family friend who organized the vigil.

Many people are trying to come to terms with how this tragedy could happen.

“Was it really time for her to die,” asked Tamyia Tiger, who said she was Ahadi’s best friend.

As Ahadi’s sister copes with such a huge loss, she is comforted knowing Ahadi will always occupy a space in her heart.

“Even after the day that she died, I knew she’s always there by my side,” Faraja said.