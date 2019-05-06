× One boy dead, another injured after ATV crash in Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday and another suffered a hand injury after they were ejected from an ATV they were riding in an Ogden neighborhood.

Ogden Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Canfield Dr. at about 12:24 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash.

“Officers arrived and observed a Polaris ATV had collided with a tree on the north side of Canfield Dr.,” a news release from Ogden PD said. “Throughout the course of the investigation, officers discovered that the driver of the ATV had been riding through the neighborhood travelling west on Canfield Dr. The driver came to a turn and lost control of the ATV causing him to run off the road where the ATV struck a tree.”

Juan Carlos Vazquez Ixtlahuaca suffered severe head injuries in the crash. He died of those injuries at a hospital, the news release said.

The other boy was not identified. Police said neither of them were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.