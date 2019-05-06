× Multiple power poles down in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple power poles in Salt Lake City have been knocked down Monday, and Rocky Mountain Power officials believe the cause is weather-related.

An RMP spokesman said three power poles have come down, and a Salt Lake City Fire Department spokesman said the downed poles and lines are close to 700 N and 2200 W.

As of 5:50 p.m. Monday, the power company reports 21 unplanned outages in Salt Lake County are affecting 644 customers. A planned outage affected about 90 customers at that time.

