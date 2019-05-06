× Life sentence for man who pleaded guilty to killing WVC code enforcement officer Jill Robinson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to killing Jill Robinson, a code enforcement officer for West Valley City.

A judge sentenced Billings to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Billings pleaded guilty to charges of criminal homicide, aggravated murder, aggravated arson, arson and aggravated cruelty to animals in February.

Billings is accused of shooting and killing Code Enforcement Officer Jill Robinson and setting her body and city vehicle on fire in August of 2018. Billings is also accused of setting his neighbor’s home on fire, resulting in the death of the neighbor’s dogs and destruction of their house, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s office said that when he was asked why he killed Robinson and started the fire, Billings stated that “I’ve had all the harassment I can take.”

“According to the neighbor whose house Mr. Billings burned, Mr. Billings recently blamed the neighbors for reporting him to city code enforcement for ostensible violations,” the district attorney’s office said. “Based on the investigation, it appears Mr. Billings called the Code Enforcement office and scheduled a meeting with Officer Robinson, whereupon he shot and killed her when she arrived at the home.”