Kane Co. Sheriff's Office trying to find a good home for mysterious emu

KANE COUNTY, Utah — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office hopes someone will take in an emu that they caught on SR-9 last month.

So far, the Sheriff’s Office has not received any reports of someone missing an emu and they haven’t been able to find the owners.

“We are now looking for any interested parties who might be willing to take it and care for it,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Interested parties who have the space to care for an emu may contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-4916.