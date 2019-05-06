Get a flower bouquet straight from farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petal Coop believes in flowers for the people by sourcing unique flower varieties and utilizing flowers directly from farmers when the season permits.

Making people happy with the sight of a single petal is what they thrive for!

Petal Coop's flower truck, also known as the Petal Pusher, can be found stocked with flowers and beautiful seasonal bouquets in Salt Lake City. You can book the Petal Pusher for private parties and corporate events too.

If you're wanting flowers on a regular basis you can visit them at the flower bar located in the Maven District, 145 East 900 South Suite 4. The flower bar is where flower enthusiasts an come to pick their flowers by the stem or have a beautiful custom arrangement made on the spot or sign up to take a hands-on class.

Petal Coop is celebrating their one-year anniversary of the flower truck on May 18!

Visit: thepetalcoop.com to find out more!