OGDEN, Utah — Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Ogden Monday evening a little before 7:00 p.m.

There was smoke coming from an apartment in a complex located at 234 24th Street and crews immediately evacuated all of the apartments on the property.

Everyone got out safely and firefighters quickly put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.