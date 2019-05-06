5 Easy hikes for families in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Natalie Ockey, from Utah's Adventure Family, joined us with five easy hikes for families.

Bird Song Trail in Ogden. The trail is 1.6 miles roundtrip and is located right at the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Natalie says her family loves the trail because it's easy and has different terrains all in one hike: a super-green, almost rainforest area, a desert area, and a small shaded pond area. Silver Lake (Big Cottonwood Canyon). This trail is at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon and it follows a loop around the lake. Half of the trail is on boardwalks so strollers and wheels are welcome, but the rest of the trail is a little rough and rocky. It is always at least 10 degrees cooler at the top of this canyon so be prepared. It's green in the summer, but in spring it can be chilly and even have a little snow on it! Natalie says they've seen a moose every time they've visited! Rocky Mouth Falls. This trail is located on Wasatch Boulevard in Sandy. It begins in a neighborhood, but quickly ends up in the trees where kids can explore caves and you end up in a fun waterfall. Depending on the time of year, the waterfall can be raging, or it can be a trickle. The trail is a little less than one mile roundtrip). Battlecreek Falls in Pleasant Grove. This trail is very popular in Utah County. It's about 1.5 miles roundtrip and it's easy except for the last 10 minutes, but the waterfall is always stunning. There are also fun bridges and a small cave so kids are always busy and happy along the trail. Dripping Rock Falls in Spanish Fork. This unique waterfall is always one of the hiking recommendations from Utah's Adventure Family. It is flat, paved and has such a fun destination. The water drips right out of the rocks and is so fun to explore around. You do have to climb down the hill from the paved trail to the water's edge. If it's warm enough, wade over behind the Dripping Rock and splash in the river. If it's too cold, you can still view it from the other side. Utah's Adventure Family loves that every family can enjoy this one mile hike!

You can follow all of the Utah's Adventure Family adventures at: utahsadventurefamily.com.