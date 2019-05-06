3 Ways to love yourself without changing a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Christie Gardiner has a new book out titled "Holy As You Are". Christie says when referenced in the scriptures, the word holy means "to set apart for a sacred purpose". But it can be a struggle between the ideal of a holy life and reality. In the book, Christie seeks to close that gap, reminding women of the holy attributes they already possess and how they can accomplish extraordinary ordinary things that will forever change the landscape and heart-scape of their worlds.

Christie joined us to talk more about the daunting task for some women to practice self love. But she says there are three ways to love yourself without changing a thing.

Think back to your 10 year old self; who were you, what did you love? Remember to love that 10 year old, and to love yourself today! Stop comparing yourself to others. Be OK with everyone else succeeding. In fact celebrate others' success!

For more information visit: christiegardiner.com.