Volunteers do some spring cleaning at Jordanelle State Park

JORDANELLE STATE PARK, Utah -- Volunteers donned gloves Sunday and helped clean up trash at Jordanelle State Park.

This is the fifth year the cleanup has taken place, and organizers say they see less trash each year.

"When you look around you don`t see a lot of trash at all," Lt. Eric Stucki with the Utah State Parks North Region said. "And it`s because of these good folks and the cleaning up that they do out here."

If you're interested in volunteering at any of the Utah State Parks, here's a link with some upcoming opportunities.