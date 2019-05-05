Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’: Springtime Brunch Squares and Pomegranate Sunrise drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Chef Jeff Jackson for Sunday Brunch. This weekend Chef Jeff demonstrates how to make Springtime Brunch Squares and a Pomegranate Sunrise drink.

Springtime Brunch Squares

Ingredients:

4 oz. cream cheese softened

1/3 c. milk

8 lg. eggs

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 lb. breakfast sausage

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 c. asparagus, chopped

1 stick butter, melted

1 c. parmesan cheese

1 package frozen phyllo dough, thawed in package

Directions:

1. Warm a large saute pan over medium heat. Add a little oil to the pan and begin to brown the sausage with the shallot. While it cooks, combine the cream cheese and milk using a whisk in a mixing bowl. Add the eggs to the milk mixture with the salt and pepper.

2. Add the asparagus to the sausage and cook 3 or 4 minutes. Once the asparagus is slightly tender, add the egg mixture and scramble only a couple of minutes or until the egg just begins to set. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan cheese.

3. Heat an oven to 375 degrees. Melt your butter in a small saucepot and set aside. Remove a roll of the phyllo dough from the package and place on a towel than cover with another towel as the dough will dry out if it is left in the air for too long. Get a 9x13 baking dish and brush a thin layer of the melted butter on the surface.

4. Place a single sheet of the dough on the bottom of the pan and brush more butter on the newly placed sheet of dough. Repeat this process with 8 more layers of butter and phyllo dough.

5. Spread the egg mixture evenly over the dough pressing down a little to form a mostly smooth layer. Cover the egg mixture with another sheet of the dough than brush the top with more butter. Continue the layering of butter and dough until 8 more sheets have been used.

6. Place in the oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until the dough is golden brown. Cut into squares and serve immediately.

Pomegranate Sunrise

Ingredients:

1 ½ c. pomegranate juice

1 c. orange juice

1 c. ginger ale

Ice

¼ c. pomegranate seeds

4 orange slices

Directions:

1. In a small pitcher, combine the juices and ginger ale. Fill glasses halfway with ice cubes.

2. Fill the glasses with the pomegranate mixture, than garnish with a bit of pomegranate seeds and orange slice on the rim. Enjoy.