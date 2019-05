Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINEYARD, Utah -- The Utah County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman who stole a dog from the Puppy Barn in Vineyard.

This surveillance video shows the woman taking a "Goldendoodle" from the store on Wednesday, May 1.

Goldendoodles can cost around $1,500.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call the Utah County Sheriff's Office.