Search and rescue crew rescues hiker lost in the Bryce Canyon area

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah -- A search and rescue team with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office rescued a man who went missing on a hike in Bryce Canyon.

On May 2, the county dispatch office got a report that John Wiersma had not returned from what was scheduled as a two-hour hike along the Swamp Canyon Trail on April 29.

Rescuers found Wiersma Friday morning.

He had survived four days in cold weather wearing only shorts and a t-shirt and had only a bottle of water and no food.

The sheriff's office says it's a good reminder for people to familiarize themselves with an area before hiking and to always take plenty of food and water and warmer clothes.