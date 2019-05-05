Search and rescue crew rescues hiker lost in the Bryce Canyon area

Posted 5:52 pm, May 5, 2019, by

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah -- A search and rescue team with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office rescued a man who went missing on a hike in Bryce Canyon.

On May 2, the county dispatch office got a report that John Wiersma had not returned from what was scheduled as a two-hour hike along the Swamp Canyon Trail on April 29.

Rescuers found Wiersma Friday morning.

He had survived four days in cold weather wearing only shorts and a t-shirt and had only a bottle of water and no food.

The sheriff's office says it's a good reminder for people to familiarize themselves with an area before hiking and to always take plenty of food and water and warmer clothes.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.