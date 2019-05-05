× Multi-agency rescue operation in Bryce Canyon saves hiker lost for 4 days

ST. GEORGE — A man was found injured and extremely dehydrated in Bryce Canyon Friday after a call from a worried family member prompted an extensive search effort on his behalf. The St. George News reports.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the family member of a 39-year-old man who had left his home in Jerome, Idaho, to hike through Bryce Canyon National Park, according to information posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

The caller said they had not heard from him since Monday and that he was driving a black Chevrolet Charger.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams and park rangers were called in to search for the missing hiker’s vehicle. The car was found Friday morning, but the hiker was nowhere to be found. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was launched for aerial assistance as ground crews continued scouring the park’s trails.

To continue reading, please click here.