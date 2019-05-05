Florida animal shelter asks for help finding Utah cat’s owners, says it may have hitched a ride on semi

Posted 6:37 am, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, May 5, 2019

MARIANNA, Florida – An animal shelter in Florida is asking for the public’s help locating the owners of a cat from Utah.

In a Facebook post from Partners for Pets Marianna, FL, the shelter says Sebastian the cat may have ended up in the sunshine state by hitching a ride on a semi truck from Salt Lake City.

The animal shelter says they are in the process of trying to find Sebastian’s owners.

If you are in Utah and are missing a cat, or know someone who is, you can reach out to Partners for Pets through their facebook page or at 850-482-4570.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.