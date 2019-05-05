Florida animal shelter asks for help finding Utah cat’s owners, says it may have hitched a ride on semi

MARIANNA, Florida – An animal shelter in Florida is asking for the public’s help locating the owners of a cat from Utah.

In a Facebook post from Partners for Pets Marianna, FL, the shelter says Sebastian the cat may have ended up in the sunshine state by hitching a ride on a semi truck from Salt Lake City.

The animal shelter says they are in the process of trying to find Sebastian’s owners.

If you are in Utah and are missing a cat, or know someone who is, you can reach out to Partners for Pets through their facebook page or at 850-482-4570.