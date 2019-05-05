× Firefighters battle garage fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, UT – Crews in South Jordan responded to a garage fire Sunday morning.

The South Jordan Fire Department said the fire occurred at 1945 W. Ingot Way.

According to fire officials on the scene, a man was setting up his lawn mower when gasoline leaked out.

Crews are trying to determine what came in contact with the gasoline to ignite the fire, but once the fire started it spread to a detached garage at the man’s home.

One firefighter showed signs of smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

