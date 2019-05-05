Firefighters battle a pair of garage fires in close proximity in South Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to two garage fires within a few miles of each other Sunday.

Fox 13 viewer, Jason Yeaman, provided this picture of the fires which started about the same time.

The first one firefighters responded to was in the area of Ingot Way.

"Sounds like the homeowner was working on a lawnmower in the garage," South Jordan Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Richards said. "Some sparks started the gas on fire which spread to the rest of the detached garage."

There were no injuries but the home suffered some smoke damage.

Minutes after arriving at the first garage fire, another was report on Monument Circle.

That one caused more damage than the first one, and the cause is being investigated.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the second fire.

There are things you can do to stay safe when working in the garage.

"Whether that`s storing fuel properly, using power tools, using lawnmowers, BBQ`s etc. being conscious in the equipment they`re using," Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner with South Jordan Fire said. "As well as having a good emergency plan in their family to ensure that if there is a fire they have a special meeting place."