Commissioned artists painting parts of South Salt Lake for Mural Fest 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Some creative people are painting parts of the city of South Salt Lake this week.

The city commissioned ten artists for Mural Fest 2019.

A variety of buildings and warehouses are being painted on or near West Temple Street between 2100 South and 2400 South.

The artists were assigned a location and worked with local businesses to come up with their design.

"It'll be kind of a destination. It creates a sense of place for people to come down and walk around or drive around and see these different murals," artist Traci Overy Covey said. "Each artist has such a unique voice. It's really fun to see all these different expressions."

The murals will be officially unveiled at Mural Fest on May 11.

For more information you can click here.