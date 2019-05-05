Candlelight vigil in Mt. Pleasant for three teens killed in Friday crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. PLEASANT, Utah -- Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Mt. Pleasant Sunday night to honor three Sanpete County teens who were killed in a crash Friday night.

They went to Mt. Pleasant Park to remember and pay tribute to 18-year-old Ryan Lyman of Ephraim as well as Julie Oldroyd and Kodi Wheeler, both 16 and from Fountain Green.

The driver of the car survived, but despite having bruises all over her face, put the vigil together.

Family members are still trying to cope.

"She`s my best friend so ..." Anne Oldroyd, sister of Julie Oldroyd said before her voice trailed off.

Losing her sister is hard, but so is losing the friends who were with her.

"They were always together, always doing crazy things and making everything fun and making everyone laugh," Anne Oldroyd said.

Sanpete County is a community of small towns.

The deaths have devastated people in the area, but they will help each other get through it.

"The support is just amazing," Anne Oldroyd said. "It just really shows how much people care and really shows how amazing of a person she was."

Three separate fundraisers have been established to help pay for the funerals and other expenses.

There's a gofundme page for Julie Oldroyd and another one for Kodi Wheeler.

An account has been set up for Ryan Lyman at Moroni Credit Union in Ephraim in the name of Mark Lyman.