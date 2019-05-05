3 Questions with Bob Evans: Superheroes artist and Walmart cashier, Glenn Stucki

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In 1993, then 11-year-old Glenn Stucki was involved in a devastating jet ski accident.

He was in a coma for six weeks and It left him partially paralyzed with a severe brain injury.

But Glenn has become an inspiration to thousands.

His non-profit foundation and stunning artwork of superheroes has delighted countless people.

His book "My Smile is my Super Power" is flying off the shelves.

This American Fork Walmart cashier was recently honored by Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon.

He sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

How were you injured in the jet ski accident? How did you meet Walmart CEO Doug McMillon? What advice would you give those who are discouraged?

The full interview with Glenn Stucki can be seen below:

