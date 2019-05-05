× 21-year-old Nephi man dies after suffering gunshot wound

NEPHI, Utah — A 21-year-old Nephi man died from a gunshot wound Friday night.

Lt. Jace Peterson with the Nephi Police Department identified the man as Ricky Eldredge.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. and found that Eldredge had been shot.

First responders provided emergency care, but Eldredge died at a Nephi hospital.

Lt. Peterson would only say the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and took place in someone else’s house, not where Eldredge lived.

Officers with the Utah Bureau of Investigations were sent to help process the scene and to provide other expertise, Lt. Peterson said.

A gofundme page has been established to help pay funeral expenses.

It describes Eldredge as a “hard working young man, full of life and kindness” who died in an “unexpected tragedy.”