What appears to be WWII-era bombs found in Salt Lake City home and garage; turn out to be duds

SALT LAKE CITY -- A bomb squad and military experts investigated what appeared to be a World War II-era bomb found in a Salt Lake City garage Saturday evening.

They found another similar device inside the home and tried to determine if either or both are real.

The investigators determined the bomb found in the garage was a practice round, and the one found in the home was inert. Neither posed any danger.

The homeowner was cleaning out the garage of her home in the area of 1200 West Picture Drive when she found the device.

Her husband served in WWII and brought home some souvenirs including some old shells, but the one she discovered Saturday seemed to have something inside of it.

"Based on information we received from the homeowner, it looked like it was a dangerous device, it looked like a projectile, it had some form of Chinese/Japanese writing on it," Sgt. Carlos Valencia with the Salt Lake City Police Department said. "The bomb squad, their procedure is to call the military, the military will respond and see if they have jurisdiction over it go over it, and they'll work in conjunction with our bomb technicians."

The bomb experts loaded them into a box and placed them in a car.

They were taken to an undisclosed location for a closer look.

That's where they determined what the devices are at that they are safe.