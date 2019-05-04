× Three teenagers dead after late night car accident in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah – Three high school students were killed in a car accident east of Mount Pleasant Friday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Power Plant Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck was on Power Plant Road when a passenger car ran into the back of it at a high speed.

After the collision, the passenger car caught on fire but an EMT was on the scene within minutes to pull out the teens before they were burned, troopers said.

The two people occupying the pickup truck survived the accident.

The driver of the passenger car also survived, but the three teens occupying the car were killed. Troopers said all of the teenagers in the car were between 16 and 18 years old.

Lt. Clay Morgan with the Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened near a hill where drivers tend to speed.

“Pay attention, slow down. Where this happened is a spot where kids like to frequent up this canyon,” said Morgan. “It appears [the driver] was going a little too quick over the top of this hill and couldn’t stop in time.”

The three teens killed in the accident were not wearing seatbelts, troopers state.

Police are conducting further investigation before they determine whether any charges will be filed.