Box Elder County kicks off ‘Spike 150’ events with a horse and buggy parade

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Box Elder County kicked off “Spike 150” events in Brigham City Saturday.

“Spike 150” is Utah’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

On May 10, 1869, the “Golden Spike” was driven at Promontory Summit, Utah, joining the Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads.

Saturday’s events included a Horse and Buggy Parade, the Family Hoe Down, and a fireworks show.

There are a lot of events planned leading up to the reenactment of the driving of the golden spike on May 10. Here’s a link to all Spike 150 events.