3 cubs rescued after mother bear killed by car in Arizona

ST. GEORGE — Three bear cubs were rescued Monday after a car struck and killed their mother on a busy Arizona roadway. The St. George News reports.

At 4:15 a.m. emergency personnel in Arizona responded to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 77 in Dudleyville, a town in Pinal County about 60 miles north of Tucson, involving a vehicle that struck a bear.

Troopers arrived to find the driver of the vehicle uninjured in the collision, but the bear was dead by the time they arrived on the scene, trooper Vanessa L. Sevilla, spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said in an email to St. George News. It was then troopers found three bear cubs that were four months old that narrowly missed being struck as well.

