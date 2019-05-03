Washington ‘team mom’ accused of raping 11-year-old lacrosse player

TACOMA — A 44-year-old is woman is accused of raping an 11-year-old boy who was on her son’s Washington state lacrosse team, according to KCPQ.

Su Hyon Dillon is charged with four counts of first-degree child rape after allegedly admitting to having sex with the boy. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court.

According to the charging documents:

Police received a call from the victim’s mother in early April. She told police her son had been “acting out” for the past couple of years and was sent to live with his father in Virginia.

While in Virginia, the victim told his mother that he had sex with the mom of one of his teammates on a Pierce County lacrosse team, the documents say. They had sex a few times, he said, between 2014 and 2015.

The boy told investigators that Dillon first kissed him when he was 10 years old during a team event. The suspect was considered the “team mom.”

The victim said after kissing, he was staying at Dillon’s house when she approached him during the night. The suspect allegedly laid next to the boy and they had sex.

Dillon is accused of having sex with the boy multiple times, including during a team lacrosse trip to San Diego. The victim said Dillon often walked around her house in her underpants, and also gave him $200 for his birthday.

Police interviewed Dillon, who allegedly first denied having sex with the boy, but eventually admitted to it, saying she was having trouble in her marriage. She said she wanted to end the relationship but “liked the attention.”

Dillon denied having sexual contact with any other boys.

She was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to have contact with any children Wednesday.