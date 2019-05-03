Utah shortens the waitlist for medical cannabis growers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is shortening the waitlist for medical cannabis growers.

In order to comply with the new law that replaced the voter-approved Proposition 2, the agency said in a statement Friday it would speed up the process to get potential growers licensed to only 60 days.

That sped up licensing will only be available for 120 days. The state is expected to have its medical cannabis program available in 2020.

After voters approved Prop. 2, the legislature replaced it with their own bill that created a state-run dispensary system and tasked the Utah Dept. of Agriculture and Food with growing marijuana.

The replacement of the citizen ballot initiative has sparked lawsuits.