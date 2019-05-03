× UTA to begin major downtown TRAX replacements

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Transit Authority will begin the first part of an $8.4 million project to replace rails and switches in the downtown area beginning Saturday, May 3.

The project is expected to last through May 22 and will replace equipment that has been in service since the light rail line opened in December 1999.

“We’ve put a lot of time, effort and thought into this construction project,” said James Larson, lead communications specialist for this project. “We will have volunteers at every station affected by construction telling people where they need to go and what they need to do throughout the whole process.”

The affected intersection for the first part of the project will be 400 South and Main Street. Delays on the Green and Blue lines will be between 5-10 minutes while the Red Line will see 10-20 minute delays.

UTA said the project will help keep the system in good operating condition and ensure it runs safely and reliably for years to come.

“The ride will be much smoother,” said project manager Greg Thorpe. “Riders won’t notice any clanking or banging anymore in these areas.”

For TRAX riders north of the construction, trains will have full access from the Airport and Salt Lake Central stations to Gallivan Plaza where riders can either walk to the Courthouse station or ride a bus shuttle.

The Red line will travel from the University Medical Center station to a temporary State Street station where riders can walk or take the bus shuttle to the Courthouse station.

From the south, Blue and Red line trains will travel to the Courthouse station where they can walk or take the shuttle to Gallivan Plaza or the temporary State Street station.

Green line riders will need to transfer to the Blue line at the Central Pointe station, then take the shuttle or walk from the Courthouse station to the Gallivan station.

Drivers in the area can use the following options around the construction:

I-15 use Beck Street, 600 North or 600 South

Northbound use West Temple or State Street

Southbound all streets are open

Eastbound use 200, 300 or 600 South

Westbound use 200, 300, or 500 South

UTA will provide daily travel updates on its Twitter account and updates on its website.