× Two men hospitalized after being hit by car

SALT LAKE CITY – Two men have been hospitalized, one in more serious condition, after being hit by a car while attempted to hook up a tow between a car and a truck near 1000 North and 1500 West.

Police said a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on 1000 North when it left its lane and crashed into two parked cars.

The men were hooking up a tow rope between the vehicles when they were hit.

Police said both men are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.