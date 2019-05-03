Two men hospitalized after being hit by car
SALT LAKE CITY – Two men have been hospitalized, one in more serious condition, after being hit by a car while attempted to hook up a tow between a car and a truck near 1000 North and 1500 West.
Police said a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on 1000 North when it left its lane and crashed into two parked cars.
The men were hooking up a tow rope between the vehicles when they were hit.
Police said both men are expected to survive.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.