The two most conservative members of the Utah Board of Education are resigning

SALT LAKE CITY — They’ve fought against global warming and evolution being taught as fact in science classes. They’ve argued that sex education has become “comprehensive” and strayed too far from abstinence. And they’ve credited national teaching benchmarks for math and English with “expanding socialism,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Now, the two most conservative and outspoken members of the Utah Board of Education are resigning.