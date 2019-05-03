The two most conservative members of the Utah Board of Education are resigning
SALT LAKE CITY — They’ve fought against global warming and evolution being taught as fact in science classes. They’ve argued that sex education has become “comprehensive” and strayed too far from abstinence. And they’ve credited national teaching benchmarks for math and English with “expanding socialism,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Now, the two most conservative and outspoken members of the Utah Board of Education are resigning.
Alisa Ellis and Lisa Cummins announced they will step down midterm, leaving their seats in June and stripping the board of two strong voices for parental rights.
