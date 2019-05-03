Teen flown to hospital after falling 20 feet in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A 14-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after he fell 20 feet in the Uintah Highlands area Thursday.

According to the Weber Fire District, search and rescue responded to the Springwater Canyon area Thursday around 5:30 p.m. after a 14-year-old boy fell an estimated 20 feet while hiking among some cliffs.

Rescuers said the terrain in the area was steep, wet and tough to navigate. A helicopter was dispatched and took the teen to McKay Dee hospital. The teen was then transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City via ground ambulance.

Battalion Chief Mark Lund said the teen was transported in critical but stable condition with some “severe injuries.”

The rescue involved personnel from Ogden, South Ogden and Riverdale.

“The District is very appreciate(sic) of all the great teamwork and wish this young man the best in his recovery!” the post from the district concludes.