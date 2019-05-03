× Robert Downey Jr. wishes ‘Iron Man’ happy 11th birthday

Robert Downey Jr. wished Iron Man a happy 11th birthday after the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 11 on Thursday.

On the movie star’s Instagram, he was joined by a number of cast members from Avengers: Endgame in singing “Happy Birthday” on the set of the movie.

Over 11 years and nine movies, Downey Jr. has become ubiquitous with the Iron Man character. We won’t spoil Avengers: Endgame here, but the movie’s directors, the Russo Brothers, have said spoilers are free game come Monday when a new Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer debuts.