Mona the Chihuahua is kennel trained, and has puppies you can adopt, as well

Mona is a larger chihuahua who is between 1 and 2 years old.

She was rescued out of the shelter after having 3 puppies (we still have two of her puppies available for adoption; they are 10-week-old girls and available on Monday, May 6, 2019). Mona is done nursing her puppies and getting fixed on Monday and will be available for adoption after that.

Mona is doggy-door trained. She is also kennel trained. She prefers females but gets along well with other dogs. Perfect for adults and kids aged 6 and up.

There is an adoption event Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the West Valley Petco from 1 - 5 p.m. The address is 3637 South 2700 West in West Valley City.

Anyone intrested in Mona or any of our other dog should come out and meet them or go online and fill out an application on the website, Hearts4Paws.org.