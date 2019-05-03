× Hurricane Police arrest man who was shot in stomach last week

HURRICANE, Utah — A man who was shot during a dispute at a Hurricane home Saturday was the primary aggressor in the dispute, according to police.

Police said they responded to the home, near 3700 W and 200 N, around 4:30 p.m. that day after receiving a report that a person had been shot in the stomach.

Raul Rivera is accused of lunging at two other males while holding a weapon.

One of the men Rivera lunged toward “pulled a handgun and fired 1 shot striking [Rivera] in the stomach,” according to police.

Rivera was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for treatment of the gunshot injury. He was released from the hospital Friday, and police booked him into the Washington County jail on a $25,000 warrant.

Rivera faces two counts of aggravated assault, threats, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“Despite the arrest today the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible,” a news release from Hurricane PD said.