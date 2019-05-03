Home Made Granola

3 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup of roughly chopped roasted almonds

¾ cup roughly chopped dried mango slices

⅔ cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons dried mint

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup butter, melted

⅓ cup honey

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 egg white

Instructions

Heat oven to 300ºF. Prepare a 9x13 baking sheet by lining with parchment paper or a silicon mat. Set aside.

Mix the oats, roughly chopped almonds, dried mango chunks, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, dried mint leaves, and salt together in a large mixing bowl until combined.

In a separate bowl, melt your butter and let cool for one minute. Add the honey, vanilla and egg white and mix. Drizzle over the oat mixture, stirring together until well-combined in a large mixing bowl.

Transfer the granola mixture to the prepared baking sheet and spread it out in an even layer about 1/4 inch thick. Flatten with a spatula, adding pressure so the granola is compact. Bake for 35 minutes, rotating the pan once halfway through for even toasting. Granola should be golden and crispy and the almonds should look lightly toasted.

Remove from oven and let the granola cool completely before transferring to an airtight container. Keeps for 2 weeks at room temperature.