COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police need your help identifying two people they said used stolen credit cards to purchase $25,000 worth of Apple and Microsoft products.

Police posted several photos from surveillance cameras that show the pair making the purchases.

It was not immediately clear when the theft(s) and purchases took place.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call Det. Olson with Cottonwood Heights Police at 801-944-7027 and reference case #19X002367