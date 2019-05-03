Cinco de Mayo Shrimp Tacos with Taqueria 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Gardiner with Taqueria 27 showed us a recipe to help us celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Sautéed Shrimp Ceviche Tacos

10-12 Tacos

For the Shrimp:

1 LB Fresh Shrimp, cleaned well

2 T oil

1 T Hot Sauce

1 T Fresh Cilantro Chiffonade

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ lime for juice

For the Tacos:

Lettuce Cups (Butter leaf works well)

½ Cup Fresh Salsa

Avocado Slices

Shredded lettuce

Spicy Mayo

½ Lime

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, carefully add the shrimp and sauté for approximately one minute. Remove from the heat and place into a mixing bowl. (Shrimp may be cut into smaller pieces if desired) Add the hot sauce, lime, salt and pepper and cilantro and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

To make the tacos place a dab of spicy mayo into a lettuce leaf add tablespoon of shrimp and top with fresh salsa, avocado slice a squeeze of lime and a pinch of cilantro.

Find out more at taqueria27.com.