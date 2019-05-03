All lanes open again after semi catches fire on I-15 in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- All lanes are open again on northbound I-15 after a semi caught fire near 5300 South Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the fire at 6:02 a.m.

The blaze on northbound I-15 at mile post 300 closed several lanes, but those have all reopened along with the off ramp in the vicinity.

Video from a UDOT camera shows crews working to extinguish the fire.

Utah Highway Patrols states there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.