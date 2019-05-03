× About 5,000 gallons of crude oil spilled in Carbon Co. crash; US 191 expected to be closed into Saturday

CASTLE GATE, Utah — An oil tanker rolled on US-191 in Carbon County Friday morning, which caused approximately 5,000 gallons of crude oil to spill.

Roughly half of that oil spilled into Willow Creek, according to Utah Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Donna Spangler.

The crash occurred northeast of Castle Gate, near mile marker 257, according to UHP. The road is closed in both directions in that area.

UHP states the road will likely remain closed through Friday and into Saturday.

Motorists should use US 6 and US 40 as alternate routes.

Crews have been setting up containment equipment five miles downstream from the crash site to contain the spilled oil.

“The cold temps and water are causing the crude to glob. Oil globules are easier to clean up and less impactful on [water quality],” a tweet from Utah DEQ said.



Drinking water is not affected.

