4 ways Heber Valley is helping you cross off your bucket list

If you're craving family fun or a solo adventure - maybe even hoping to cross items off your bucket list this year - Heber Valley representatives Dallin Koecher and Jessica Broadhead say their area hosts a worthy lineup of fun for you this Spring.
Heber Valley Railroad Golden Spike Celebration
Friday, May 10, 2019
• Vintage photography with people in period clothing
• Gun fights at the depot
• Train ride from 7 - 9 p.m.
• Dance and bonfire
• Evening fireworks
• Everything is free except train rides, which are $10 per person
Heber Valley Railroad operates 6 days a week with scenic rides and packaged events through out the summer. Find out more at hebervalleyrr.org.
Homestead Crater
• The only warm water scuba diving experience in the US
• Geothermal waters at a natural 95 degrees year round
• Different experiences
o Soak
o Scuba
o Paddleboard Yoga
o Crystal Healing
o Therapy sessions
Find out more at Midwaycrater.com.
Zipline Utah
• The world`s longest over water zipline is in Heber Valley, at Deer Creek State Park at nearly 4000 feet long
• Over 2 miles of ziplines and aerial bridges
• Dueling lines on the Screaming falcon. You can now race your friend over the water
• Full tour is 10 Ziplines, 7 bridges over 2 hours to complete
Find out more at ziplineutah.com.
Mountain Biking - WOW Trail Wasatch Mountain State Park
• One of the newest trails to the state park system
• 12 Miles long
• Pro tip go with buddies and shuttle back and forth or be extreme and ride up to the top
Find out more by visiting gohebervalley.com.