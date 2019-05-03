4 ways Heber Valley is helping you cross off your bucket list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're craving family fun or a solo adventure - maybe even hoping to cross items off your bucket list this year - Heber Valley representatives Dallin Koecher and Jessica Broadhead say their area hosts a worthy lineup of fun for you this Spring.

Heber Valley Railroad Golden Spike Celebration

Friday, May 10, 2019

• Vintage photography with people in period clothing

• Gun fights at the depot

• Train ride from 7 - 9 p.m.

• Dance and bonfire

• Evening fireworks

• Everything is free except train rides, which are $10 per person

Heber Valley Railroad operates 6 days a week with scenic rides and packaged events through out the summer. Find out more at hebervalleyrr.org.

Homestead Crater

• The only warm water scuba diving experience in the US

• Geothermal waters at a natural 95 degrees year round

• Different experiences

o Soak

o Scuba

o Paddleboard Yoga

o Crystal Healing

o Therapy sessions

Find out more at Midwaycrater.com.

Zipline Utah

• The world`s longest over water zipline is in Heber Valley, at Deer Creek State Park at nearly 4000 feet long

• Over 2 miles of ziplines and aerial bridges

• Dueling lines on the Screaming falcon. You can now race your friend over the water

• Full tour is 10 Ziplines, 7 bridges over 2 hours to complete

Find out more at ziplineutah.com.

Mountain Biking - WOW Trail Wasatch Mountain State Park

• One of the newest trails to the state park system

• 12 Miles long

• Pro tip go with buddies and shuttle back and forth or be extreme and ride up to the top

Find out more by visiting gohebervalley.com.