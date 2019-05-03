4 ways Heber Valley is helping you cross off your bucket list

Posted 2:14 pm, May 3, 2019, by

If you're craving family fun or a solo adventure - maybe even hoping to cross items off your bucket list this year - Heber Valley representatives Dallin Koecher and Jessica Broadhead say their area hosts a worthy lineup of fun for you this Spring.

Heber Valley Railroad Golden Spike Celebration
Friday, May 10, 2019
• Vintage photography with people in period clothing
• Gun fights at the depot
• Train ride from 7 - 9 p.m.
• Dance and bonfire
• Evening fireworks
• Everything is free except train rides, which are $10 per person
Heber Valley Railroad operates 6 days a week with scenic rides and packaged events through out the summer. Find out more at hebervalleyrr.org.

Homestead Crater 
• The only warm water scuba diving experience in the US
• Geothermal waters at a natural 95 degrees year round
• Different experiences
o Soak
o Scuba
o Paddleboard Yoga
o Crystal Healing
o Therapy sessions
Find out more at Midwaycrater.com.

Zipline Utah
• The world`s longest over water zipline is in Heber Valley, at Deer Creek State Park at nearly 4000 feet long
• Over 2 miles of ziplines and aerial bridges
• Dueling lines on the Screaming falcon. You can now race your friend over the water
• Full tour is 10 Ziplines, 7 bridges over 2 hours to complete
Find out more at ziplineutah.com.

Mountain Biking - WOW Trail Wasatch Mountain State Park
• One of the newest trails to the state park system
• 12 Miles long
• Pro tip go with buddies and shuttle back and forth or be extreme and ride up to the top

Find out more by visiting gohebervalley.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.