Vegan coconut stir-fry recipe

Vegan chef Jamie Riggs Foote never disappoints with her vegan recipes. You're whole family will love the flavor.
Coconut Stir-fry
Coconut Ginger Rice
6 Cloves of Garlic grated
2 inch Ginger peeled and grated
2 Cups Rice of your choice
1 Can Coconut Milk
2 Cups of Water
1 TBSP Coconut Oil
Veggie Stir-fry
Mix of veggies of your choice
Red Pepper
Onions
Mushrooms
Snow Peas
Broccoli
Cabbage
Asparagus
Carrot
Zucchini
Saute in Coconut Oil
Serve on top of Rice
You can find more from Jamie on Facebook: Jamie Riggs Foote.