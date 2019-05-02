Twilight Concert Series artists announced

The Salt Lake City Arts Council has announced most of the artists performing at this year’s Twilight Concert Series.

Here’s the lineup:

July 20
HIPPIE SABOTAGE
TBA + TBA

July 25
BLIND PILOT
FOXWARREN + THE HOLLERING PINES

August 1
YOUNG THE GIANT
THE ACES + SEGO

August 8
VINCE STAPLES
LEIKELI47 + CONCISE KILGORE

August 15
COURTNEY BARNETT
SNAIL MAIL + TBA

August 30
SANTIGOLD
TBA + TBA

The series will be held at the Gallivan Center, 239 Main St. in Salt Lake City. Season tickets will be available Monday, May 6 at 24tix.com.

Visit twilightconcerts.com for more details.

